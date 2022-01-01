Company Directory
Continental
Continental Salaries

Continental's salary ranges from $11,535 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) in India at the low-end to $285,600 for a Software Engineering Manager in Germany at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Continental. Last updated: 7/20/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Associate Software Engineer $16.1K
Software Engineer $24K
Senior Software Engineer $38.6K
Business Analyst
$108K
Business Development
$34.8K

Controls Engineer
$21.7K
Data Analyst
$74.6K
Data Science Manager
$38K
Data Scientist
$20.9K
Hardware Engineer
$98.7K
Information Technologist (IT)
$11.5K
Management Consultant
$111K
Marketing
$39.5K
Mechanical Engineer
$25.3K
MEP Engineer
$68.4K
Product Manager
$50.7K
Program Manager
$168K
Project Manager
$56.6K
Sales
$30.7K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$101K
Software Engineering Manager
$286K
Solution Architect
$33.9K
Technical Program Manager
$99.4K
Technical Writer
$52.8K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Continental is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $285,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Continental is $45,137.

