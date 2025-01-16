All Software Engineer Salaries
Software Engineer compensation in Romania at Continental ranges from RON 82.3K per year for Associate Software Engineer to RON 113K per year for Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Romania package totals RON 86.2K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Continental's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
RON 82.3K
RON 79.3K
RON 0
RON 3K
Software Engineer
RON 113K
RON 111K
RON 0
RON 1.6K
Senior Software Engineer
RON --
RON --
RON --
RON --
Staff Software Engineer
RON --
RON --
RON --
RON --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
No salaries found
