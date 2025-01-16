← Company Directory
Continental
  Salaries
  Software Engineer

  All Software Engineer Salaries

Continental Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in Romania at Continental ranges from RON 82.3K per year for Associate Software Engineer to RON 113K per year for Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Romania package totals RON 86.2K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Continental's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
(Entry Level)
RON 82.3K
RON 79.3K
RON 0
RON 3K
Software Engineer
RON 113K
RON 111K
RON 0
RON 1.6K
Senior Software Engineer
RON --
RON --
RON --
RON --
Staff Software Engineer
RON --
RON --
RON --
RON --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
What are the career levels at Continental?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Continental in Romania sits at a yearly total compensation of RON 132,440. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Continental for the Software Engineer role in Romania is RON 86,153.

Other Resources