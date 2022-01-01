← Company Directory
Henkel
Henkel Salaries

Henkel's salary ranges from $21,053 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager in Mexico at the low-end to $135,902 for a Sales in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Henkel. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Business Analyst
$62.7K
Data Analyst
$56.6K
Data Scientist
$48.4K
Financial Analyst
$51.6K
Investment Banker
$77.4K
Mechanical Engineer
$129K
Product Designer
$94.1K
Product Manager
$70.2K
Project Manager
$21.1K
Sales
$136K
Software Engineer
$103K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Henkel is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $135,902. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Henkel is $70,165.

