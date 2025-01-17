← Company Directory
Continental
Continental Cybersecurity Analyst Salaries

The average Cybersecurity Analyst total compensation at Continental ranges from SGD 84.9K to SGD 121K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Continental's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 96.4K - SGD 114K
Germany
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 84.9KSGD 96.4KSGD 114KSGD 121K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Continental?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Cybersecurity Analyst at Continental sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 120,503. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Continental for the Cybersecurity Analyst role is SGD 84,876.

