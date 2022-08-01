To start with, we believe sound strategy is all-powerful and without it, marketing can be a risky endeavor. At Schaefer Advertising Co., we arm you with strategic thinking bound with an unbiased analysis of your position in the competitive marketplace. Yielding exceptional creative and innovative, cost-effective strategies. Our marketing services include:Strategic positioning and brand developmentResearchFully integrated marketing plan developmentComprehensive creative servicesPrint, broadcast, outdoor and collateral productionMedia planning and buyingSales promotionDirect marketingWebsite and multimedia design, development and managementPublic relations and media relationsMedia trainingCrisis management and contingency planningAnalyst relationsExecutive media trainingProduct placement and brand integrationSocial media and customer engagement