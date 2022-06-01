Company Directory
SBS
    About

    SBS Corp is a professional IT product solution and consulting company founded in 2005 in the state of California. The company is rapidly growing and is specialized in providing ERP, SCM, PLM and MOM solutions. SBS offers unique implementation services for Dassault Systemes and SAP Products out of our offices in US, Europe, and Asia Pacific.Our mission is to help our customers manage, change, and transform their businesses through high-quality, efficient, and cost reducing consulting services using the latest proven technologies. SBS provides world class consulting services by seasoned professionals and end-to-end business solutions which help customers drive their immediate and long-term business goals and achieve their long term vision. SBS has been supporting customers across the globe and across different industries in selecting, implementing and maintaining the best PLM, ERP and MOM product solutions available.The core team members have more than a decade of hands-on techno-functional background and understand the finer aspects of both sides of the world: project architecture and business needs. Our ability to evolve and adapt to the dynamic and demanding business needs is the reason for our continuing success. We offer comprehensive, web-enabled, end-to-end services from within our many areas of expertise.

    http://www.mysbscorp.com
    Website
    2005
    Year Founded
    3,000
    # of Employees
    $500M-$1B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

