Sayari
    About

    The world’s largest provider of companies, their key people, and their most important relationships. From financial intelligence to anti-counterfeiting, and from free trade zones to war zones, Sayari powers cross-border and cross-lingual insight into customers, counterparties, and competitors. Thousands of analysts and investigators in over 30 countries rely on our products to safely conduct cross-border trade, research front-page news stories, confidently enter new markets, and prevent financial crimes such as corruption and money laundering.

    http://www.sayari.com
    Website
    2015
    Year Founded
    90
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

