← Company Directory
SAS Software
Work Here? Claim Your Company

SAS Software Benefits

Compare

Estimated Total Value: $10,314

Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Health Savings Account (HSA)

    $0 per year contributed by employer

  • Maternity Leave

    15 weeks

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    18 days

  • Paternity Leave

    8 weeks

  • Sick Time

    Unlimited

  • Life Insurance

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

  • Pet Insurance

  • Dental Insurance

  • Vision Insurance

  • Disability Insurance

  • Free Snacks $730

  • On-Site Clinic

  • Health Insurance

  • Gym On-Site $300

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • Free Drinks $365

  • On-Site Fitness Classes

  • On-Site Mother's Room

    • Financial & Retirement
  • 401k $7,200

    100% match on the first 6% of base salary

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Tuition Reimbursement

    • Other
  • Subsidized Childcare

  • Subsidized Cafés

  • Onsite Beauty Salon

    Onsite hair salon, nail salon and massage therapy.

  • On-campus shipping center

    • Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for SAS Software

    Related Companies

    • Genesys
    • Ultimate Software
    • Esri
    • REI Systems
    • Expedition Tech
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources