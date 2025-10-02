Software Engineer compensation in Greater Bengaluru at Sandvine ranges from ₹1.29M per year for Software Engineer I to ₹2.03M per year for Senior Software Engineer I. The median yearly compensation in Greater Bengaluru package totals ₹1.65M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Sandvine's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/2/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer I
₹1.29M
₹1.29M
₹0
₹0
Software Engineer II
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Software Engineer I
₹2.03M
₹1.97M
₹0
₹56.8K
Senior Software Engineer II
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
No salaries found
