Software Engineer compensation in India at Sandvine totals ₹2.07M per year for Senior Software Engineer I. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹2.24M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Sandvine's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/3/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer I
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Software Engineer II
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Software Engineer I
₹2.07M
₹2M
₹0
₹74.5K
Senior Software Engineer II
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Included TitlesSubmit New Title