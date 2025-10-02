Software Engineer compensation in New York City Area at S&P Global ranges from $125K per year for L8 to $284K per year for L13. The median yearly compensation in New York City Area package totals $132K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for S&P Global's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/2/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L8
$125K
$117K
$1.4K
$6.9K
L9
$121K
$110K
$0
$11.4K
L10
$106K
$106K
$0
$0
L11
$180K
$163K
$0
$17K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
33%
YR 3
At S&P Global, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33% vests in the 1st-YR (16.50% semi-annually)
33% vests in the 2nd-YR (16.50% semi-annually)
33% vests in the 3rd-YR (16.50% semi-annually)