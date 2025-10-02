Company Directory
S&P Global
S&P Global Software Engineer Salaries in New York City Area

Software Engineer compensation in New York City Area at S&P Global ranges from $125K per year for L8 to $284K per year for L13. The median yearly compensation in New York City Area package totals $132K.

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L8
Software Developer I(Entry Level)
$125K
$117K
$1.4K
$6.9K
L9
Software Developer II
$121K
$110K
$0
$11.4K
L10
Software Developer II
$106K
$106K
$0
$0
L11
Lead Software Developer
$180K
$163K
$0
$17K
$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At S&P Global, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-YR (16.50% semi-annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-YR (16.50% semi-annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-YR (16.50% semi-annually)



Included Titles

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Engineer

FAQ

Other Resources