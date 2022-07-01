SALT is the pioneer of crypto-backed lending and offers crypto-focused financial services for individuals and businesses. Our mission is to build products that increase access to financial opportunities and give people more control over their ability to generate wealth long term. Committed to fostering adoption of blockchain technology, we’re working to bridge cryptocurrency with traditional finance. With an emphasis on security and customer service, we provide the technology, infrastructure, and tools that make it easy for crypto holders, businesses, banks, and governments across the globe to participate in the blockchain economy. SALT operates a blockchain-based platform that facilitates the issuance of consumer and commercial asset-backed loans secured with cryptocurrency. For more information, visit saltlending.com.SALT is a remote first organization with a dynamic workforce. SALT offers medical, dental and vision health insurance with 100% paid premiums for employees and their eligible dependents, Teladoc virtual health care options, flexible spending accounts for health care and dependent care, a robust employee assistance program, generous PTO, a 401(k) retirement savings plan with company match, company equity, employer-paid short-term and long-term disability insurance, an employee perks and recognition program, a remote work expenses stipend, home office set up monies, a charitable matching gifts program and an engaged culture with a wonderful team!