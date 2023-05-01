SalioGen is a genetic medicine company focused on developing potentially curative therapies for inherited disorders using their Gene Coding approach. They use their Exact DNA Integration Technology (EDIT) platform, which leverages proprietary mammal-derived enzymes called Saliogase, to add a new genomic code to turn on, off or modify the functions of new or existing genes. Their approach has broad applicability, non-viral delivery capabilities of any size gene and significant manufacturing advantages. SalioGen plans to explore Gene Coding’s capabilities to streamline cell therapy, cell engineering, and biologics manufacturing to help an even broader population of patients in need.