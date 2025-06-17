Software Engineer compensation in United States at SAIC ranges from $83.7K per year for L1 to $220K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $105K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SAIC's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$83.7K
$83.6K
$167
$0
L2
$101K
$101K
$0
$38
L3
$122K
$121K
$0
$200
L4
$169K
$168K
$1.2K
$0
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
