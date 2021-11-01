← Company Directory
RSM
RSM Salaries

RSM's salary ranges from $43,215 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist in Australia at the low-end to $251,250 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of RSM. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Accountant
Median $85K
Data Scientist
$43.2K
Financial Analyst
$74.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$47.2K
Management Consultant
$64K
Product Manager
$251K
Project Manager
$145K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$76.6K
Software Engineer
$121K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at RSM is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $251,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at RSM is $76,615.

Other Resources