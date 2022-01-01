← Company Directory
Isobar
Isobar Salaries

Isobar's salary ranges from $32,748 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Poland at the low-end to $75,375 for a Product Designer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Isobar. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Product Designer
$75.4K
Software Engineer
$32.7K
The highest paying role reported at Isobar is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $75,375. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Isobar is $54,061.

