EOS IT Solutions
EOS IT Solutions Salaries

EOS IT Solutions's salary ranges from $22,711 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $54,725 for a Information Technologist (IT) at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of EOS IT Solutions. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Information Technologist (IT)
$54.7K
Software Engineer
$22.7K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at EOS IT Solutions is Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $54,725. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at EOS IT Solutions is $38,718.

