Rolls-Royce Motor Cars
Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Salaries

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars's median salary is $52,887 for a Sales . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Sales
$52.9K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $52,887. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is $52,887.

