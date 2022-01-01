← Company Directory
Rogers Communications
Rogers Communications Salaries

Rogers Communications's salary ranges from $33,696 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $95,683 for a Civil Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Rogers Communications. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Software Engineer
Median $61.8K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $95K
Business Analyst
Median $70.3K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
Data Scientist
Median $67.9K
Sales
Median $33.7K
Data Science Manager
Median $83.1K
Civil Engineer
$95.7K
Customer Service
$36.2K
Data Analyst
$64.4K
Financial Analyst
$67.6K
Hardware Engineer
$66.4K
Information Technologist (IT)
$61.2K
Marketing
$67.5K
Product Designer
$43.1K
Product Design Manager
$91.2K
Program Manager
$85.9K
Project Manager
$65.1K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$64.5K
Technical Program Manager
$63.8K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Rogers Communications is Civil Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $95,683. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Rogers Communications is $66,364.

Other Resources