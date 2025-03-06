← Company Directory
Rogers Communications
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Information Technologist (IT)

  • All Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

Rogers Communications Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

The median Information Technologist (IT) compensation package at Rogers Communications totals CA$87.2K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Rogers Communications's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/6/2025

Median Package
company icon
Rogers Communications
Senior IP Engineer
Brampton, ON, Canada
Total per year
CA$87.2K
Level
L6
Base
CA$87.2K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$0
Years at company
4 Years
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at Rogers Communications?

CA$224K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CA$41.9K+ (sometimes CA$419K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Information Technologist (IT) offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Information Technologist (IT) at Rogers Communications sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$151,707. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Rogers Communications for the Information Technologist (IT) role is CA$82,519.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Rogers Communications

Related Companies

  • TELUS
  • Sprint
  • Vodafone
  • BT
  • Deutsche Telekom
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources