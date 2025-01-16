Software Engineer compensation in United States at Rocket Mortgage ranges from $75K per year for L1 to $157K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $123K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Rocket Mortgage's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$75K
$71.1K
$822
$3.1K
L2
$124K
$112K
$3.6K
$7.8K
L3
$158K
$143K
$8.1K
$6.9K
L4
$157K
$135K
$9.9K
$12.4K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
