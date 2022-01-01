← Company Directory
LendingTree
LendingTree Salaries

LendingTree's salary ranges from $73,630 in total compensation per year for a Marketing at the low-end to $271,350 for a Sales at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of LendingTree. Last updated: 2/7/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $136K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Business Analyst
Median $99.8K
Product Manager
Median $109K

Information Technologist (IT)
$149K
Marketing
$73.6K
Product Designer
$196K
Sales
$271K
Software Engineering Manager
$161K
Solution Architect
$194K
Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

34%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At LendingTree, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 34% vests in the 3rd-year (34.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at LendingTree is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $271,350. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at LendingTree is $149,250.

