Rivian Salaries

Rivian's salary ranges from $92,215 in total compensation per year for a Mechanical Engineer at the low-end to $576,000 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Rivian. Last updated: 6/16/2025
50%
YR 1
50%
YR 2
At Rivian, RSUs are subject to a 2-year vesting schedule:
50% vests in the 1st-year (12.50% quarterly)
50% vests in the 2nd-year (12.50% quarterly)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Rivian, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Rivian, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
