Rivian Salaries

Rivian's salary ranges from $92,215 in total compensation per year for a Mechanical Engineer at the low-end to $576,000 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Rivian. Last updated: 6/16/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
RIV-3 $130K
RIV-4 $186K
RIV-5 $255K
RIV-6 $321K
RIV-7 $396K
RIV-8 $487K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Analytics Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Embedded Systems Software Engineer

Networking Engineer

Systems Engineer

Mechanical Engineer
RIV-3 $92.2K
RIV-4 $114K
RIV-5 $196K
RIV-6 $230K
RIV-7 $345K

Manufacturing Engineer

Hardware Engineer
RIV-3 $159K
RIV-4 $136K
RIV-5 $208K
RIV-6 $271K
RIV-7 $388K

Embedded Hardware Engineer

Technical Program Manager
RIV-5 $206K
RIV-6 $260K
RIV-7 $314K
Product Manager
RIV-4 $168K
RIV-5 $157K
RIV-6 $263K
RIV-7 $347K
Project Manager
RIV-5 $153K
RIV-6 $212K
Software Engineering Manager
RIV-6 $305K
RIV-7 $396K
RIV-8 $576K
Product Designer
RIV-4 $160K
RIV-5 $227K
RIV-6 $250K

UX Designer

Data Scientist
RIV-5 $223K
RIV-6 $269K
Recruiter
RIV-6 $192K
RIV-7 $240K

Technical Recruiter

Business Analyst
Median $125K
Program Manager
Median $208K
Data Analyst
Median $168K
Financial Analyst
Median $155K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $230K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $177K
Accountant
$158K
Business Operations Manager
$246K
Business Development
$221K
Civil Engineer
$138K
Controls Engineer
$289K
Data Science Manager
$418K
Electrical Engineer
$289K
Human Resources
$149K
Industrial Designer
$156K
Legal
$250K
Marketing
$161K
Marketing Operations
$102K
Product Design Manager
$339K
Solution Architect
$146K

Data Architect

Technical Writer
$238K
UX Researcher
$318K
Vesting Schedule

50%

YR 1

50%

YR 2

Stock Type
RSU

At Rivian, RSUs are subject to a 2-year vesting schedule:

  • 50% vests in the 1st-year (12.50% quarterly)

  • 50% vests in the 2nd-year (12.50% quarterly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Rivian, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Rivian, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Rivian is Software Engineering Manager at the RIV-8 level with a yearly total compensation of $576,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Rivian is $222,615.

