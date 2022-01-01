← Company Directory
ChargePoint
ChargePoint Salaries

ChargePoint's salary ranges from $55,088 in total compensation per year for a Data Science Manager in India at the low-end to $266,325 for a Technical Program Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ChargePoint. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $180K
Product Manager
Median $130K
Hardware Engineer
Median $160K

Data Science Manager
$55.1K
Financial Analyst
$224K
Human Resources
$113K
Information Technologist (IT)
$104K
Mechanical Engineer
$158K
Program Manager
$234K
Sales
$206K
Software Engineering Manager
$244K
Technical Program Manager
$266K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At ChargePoint, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at ChargePoint is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $266,325. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ChargePoint is $170,000.

