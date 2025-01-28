← Company Directory
ChargePoint
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

ChargePoint Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in United States package at ChargePoint totals $180K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ChargePoint's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Median Package
company icon
ChargePoint
Software Engineer
Campbell, CA
Total per year
$180K
Level
Senior
Base
$165K
Stock (/yr)
$15K
Bonus
$0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
7 Years
What are the career levels at ChargePoint?

Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At ChargePoint, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at ChargePoint in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $290,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ChargePoint for the Software Engineer role in United States is $190,000.

