Software Engineer compensation in United States at Riot Games ranges from $158K per year for P1 to $372K per year for P5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $245K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Riot Games's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
$158K
$137K
$3.8K
$16.5K
P2
$186K
$155K
$10.4K
$20.1K
P3
$229K
$186K
$3.2K
$39.4K
P4
$298K
$236K
$13K
$49.3K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
