Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in United States at Riot Games ranges from $140K per year for P1 to $292K per year for P4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $215K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Riot Games's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
P1
$140K
$127K
$3K
$9.6K
P2
$193K
$162K
$1.3K
$29.2K
P3
$245K
$192K
$3.6K
$49.5K
P4
$292K
$228K
$7K
$57.9K
