Rimeto, now part of Slack, aims to enhance collaboration in the workplace by providing people-centric tools. Their mission is to empower individuals with information, facilitate teamwork, and foster strong connections among colleagues. They prioritize accessibility, searchability, and actionability of information, believing that work improves when knowledge is easily accessible. Rimeto is building a platform centered around the enterprise graph, starting with an advanced directory. They are currently hiring full stack engineers, designers, sales leaders, and other positions. More information can be found on their website.