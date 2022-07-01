← Company Directory
Ridgeline
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Ridgeline Salaries

Ridgeline's salary ranges from $93,465 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $206,025 for a Customer Service at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Ridgeline. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $132K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Customer Service
$206K
Human Resources
$123K
Product Designer
$93.5K
Product Manager
$141K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$169K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Ridgeline is Customer Service at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $206,025. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ridgeline is $136,350.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Ridgeline

Related Companies

  • Intercom
  • Riverbed Technology
  • Genesys
  • Kraken
  • Quick Base
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources