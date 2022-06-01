← Company Directory
Revel Systems
Revel Systems Salaries

Revel Systems's salary ranges from $36,633 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in Lithuania at the low-end to $107,500 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Revel Systems. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Software Engineer
Median $108K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Customer Service
$36.6K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Revel Systems is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $107,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Revel Systems is $72,067.

