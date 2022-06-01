Revel Systems powers the ambitions of restaurants and retailers with a robust cloud-based point of sale (POS) and business management system. Designed to maximize security, stability, ease of use, and service delivery, Revel’s ecosystem replaces bulky, expensive legacy solutions with a quick, intuitive iOS-based POS platform that combines cloud-based technology and the mobility of the iPad. We work with all businesses—from small merchants to global enterprises—looking to modernize, future-proof their operations, and implement a system that adds value through incremental revenue, cost reduction, and a better experience for customers and employees.Founded in 2010 with major offices in Atlanta, Lithuania, and San Francisco, Revel is a leading member of the Apple Enterprise Mobility Program.