← Company Directory
RethinkFirst
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about RethinkFirst that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Rethink provides affordable treatment solutions for children with special needs through technology. They offer clinical support, best-practice tools, and research-based content to all market segments, reaching more children than any other solution. Their platform supports curriculum planning, professional development, parent training, and tracking of student progress. The program is used by employers, the US Department of Defense, Managed Care, Medicaid, federal, state and social service agencies, public school districts, and families worldwide.

    http://www.rethinkfirst.com
    Website
    2007
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for RethinkFirst

    Related Companies

    • Microsoft
    • Netflix
    • Tesla
    • Dropbox
    • Google
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources