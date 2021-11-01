← Company Directory
RetailNext
Work Here? Claim Your Company

RetailNext Salaries

RetailNext's salary ranges from $39,200 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager in Taiwan at the low-end to $73,350 for a Human Resources in Spain at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of RetailNext. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Human Resources
$73.4K
Project Manager
$39.2K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at RetailNext is Human Resources at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $73,350. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at RetailNext is $56,275.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for RetailNext

Related Companies

  • Dropbox
  • Microsoft
  • SoFi
  • LinkedIn
  • Uber
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources