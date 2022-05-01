← Company Directory
Restaurant365
Restaurant365 Salaries

Restaurant365's salary ranges from $60,622 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources at the low-end to $135,600 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Restaurant365. Last updated: 1/20/2025

Software Engineer
Median $136K
Human Resources
$60.6K
Marketing
$119K

Product Manager
$134K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Restaurant365 is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $135,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Restaurant365 is $126,863.

