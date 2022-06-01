← Company Directory
Chronus
Chronus Salaries

Chronus's salary ranges from $56,830 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager at the low-end to $60,429 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Chronus. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $60.4K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
$56.8K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Chronus is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $60,429. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Chronus is $58,630.

