Resonetics is a company that provides advanced engineering and manufacturing solutions for the life sciences industry. They specialize in laser ablating, cutting, drilling, and welding, as well as nitinol shape setting and electropolishing, centerless grinding, and photochemical machining. They have over 500 laser workstations and 14 manufacturing facilities located around the world. Resonetics is committed to quality, speed, and innovation to deliver best-in-class value with a customer-centric approach.