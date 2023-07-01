Reset is a venture-backed fintech on a mission to transform the way people manage their money. We are proud to be a Public Benefit Corporation with a mission to alleviate the financial costs of poverty. Our initial product is a smart card that empowers working Americans by modernizing their most important financial transaction: payroll. At Reset, we're driven by a deep commitment to social impact given we come from the disadvantaged communities that we serve. We recently completed our pre-seed fundraise (>$2M raised from top investors and angels) to build better financial products for hardworking Americans and help them regain control over their financial future.