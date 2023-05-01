← Company Directory
ReserveBar
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about ReserveBar that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    ReserveBar is a leading e-commerce platform for rare, luxury, and ultra-premium spirits. Founded in 2013, it offers customization, personalization, and innovative gifting options. The company uses cutting-edge software, analytics, and a strong retail network to simplify the compliant purchase of spirits, wine, and champagne on its website and partner sites. ReserveBar specializes in new and limited edition products and is a destination for convenience-driven adult shoppers across the US. For more information, visit www.reservebar.com.

    reservebar.com
    Website
    2013
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for ReserveBar

    Related Companies

    • LinkedIn
    • SoFi
    • Google
    • Dropbox
    • DoorDash
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources