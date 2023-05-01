ReserveBar is a leading e-commerce platform for rare, luxury, and ultra-premium spirits. Founded in 2013, it offers customization, personalization, and innovative gifting options. The company uses cutting-edge software, analytics, and a strong retail network to simplify the compliant purchase of spirits, wine, and champagne on its website and partner sites. ReserveBar specializes in new and limited edition products and is a destination for convenience-driven adult shoppers across the US. For more information, visit www.reservebar.com.