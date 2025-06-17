← Company Directory
Rent the Runway
Rent the Runway Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Ireland package at Rent the Runway totals €79.6K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Rent the Runway's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Rent the Runway
Engineer III
Galway, GY, Ireland
Total per year
€79.6K
Level
L3
Base
€78.8K
Stock (/yr)
€787.9
Bonus
€0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at Rent the Runway?

€145K

Latest Salary Submissions
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Rent the Runway, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Included Titles

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Rent the Runway in Ireland sits at a yearly total compensation of €124,895. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Rent the Runway for the Software Engineer role in Ireland is €78,906.

Other Resources