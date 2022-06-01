Reliance Standard is a solutions-based company with a history of innovation in workforce management and employee benefits delivery. Our organization offers a broad portfolio of employee benefit solutions and services on one integrated platform to deliver the best experience for our clients and customers. Reliance Standard offers solutions in three broad employee benefit categories: financial protection, absence management and supplemental health, with a portfolio of insurance products that include disability, life, accident, critical illness, hospital indemnity, dental, vision, medical stop loss and limited benefit medical. Reliance Standard markets these solutions nationwide through consultants, benefit advisors and independent brokers to employers of all sizes.