Relativity Salaries

Relativity's salary ranges from $106,075 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $358,200 for a Data Scientist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Relativity. Last updated: 1/16/2025
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.
5%
YR 1
15%
YR 2
30%
YR 3
50%
YR 4
At Relativity, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
5% vests in the 1st-year (5.00% annually)
15% vests in the 2nd-year (15.00% annually)
30% vests in the 3rd-year (30.00% annually)
50% vests in the 4th-year (50.00% annually)
Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.