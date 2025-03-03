Software Engineer compensation in United States at Relativity ranges from $106K per year for Software Engineer to $178K per year for Lead Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $133K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Relativity's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/3/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer
$106K
$99.1K
$1.1K
$5.4K
Advanced Software Engineer
$120K
$110K
$1.4K
$8K
Senior Software Engineer
$145K
$132K
$1.1K
$11.8K
Lead Software Engineer
$178K
$162K
$0
$16K
5%
YR 1
15%
YR 2
30%
YR 3
50%
YR 4
At Relativity, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
5% vests in the 1st-year (5.00% annually)
15% vests in the 2nd-year (15.00% annually)
30% vests in the 3rd-year (30.00% annually)
50% vests in the 4th-year (50.00% annually)