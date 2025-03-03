← Company Directory
Relativity
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Relativity Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United States at Relativity ranges from $106K per year for Software Engineer to $178K per year for Lead Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $133K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Relativity's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/3/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer
(Entry Level)
$106K
$99.1K
$1.1K
$5.4K
Advanced Software Engineer
$120K
$110K
$1.4K
$8K
Senior Software Engineer
$145K
$132K
$1.1K
$11.8K
Lead Software Engineer
$178K
$162K
$0
$16K
$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

5%

YR 1

15%

YR 2

30%

YR 3

50%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Relativity, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 5% vests in the 1st-year (5.00% annually)

  • 15% vests in the 2nd-year (15.00% annually)

  • 30% vests in the 3rd-year (30.00% annually)

  • 50% vests in the 4th-year (50.00% annually)



Included Titles

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Relativity in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $187,100. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Relativity for the Software Engineer role in United States is $140,500.

Other Resources