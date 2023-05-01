Infinite Reality, Inc. offers tools and services for creating immersive experiences that enhance audience engagement and commercial opportunities. Their open Metaverse vision empowers brands, creators, and citizens to control their digital experiences, data, and content distribution. The company's Innovation Team manages custom-built Metaverse experiences, while their Entertainment Team produces exceptional content and events. Infinite Reality is the parent company of several digitally native brands, including esports organizations, influencer management agencies, content creator collectives, and NIL platforms.