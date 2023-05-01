← Company Directory
ReKTGlobal
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about ReKTGlobal that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Infinite Reality, Inc. offers tools and services for creating immersive experiences that enhance audience engagement and commercial opportunities. Their open Metaverse vision empowers brands, creators, and citizens to control their digital experiences, data, and content distribution. The company's Innovation Team manages custom-built Metaverse experiences, while their Entertainment Team produces exceptional content and events. Infinite Reality is the parent company of several digitally native brands, including esports organizations, influencer management agencies, content creator collectives, and NIL platforms.

    http://rektglobal.com
    Website
    2021
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for ReKTGlobal

    Related Companies

    • Dropbox
    • Lyft
    • Tesla
    • Flipkart
    • Apple
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources