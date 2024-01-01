← Company Directory
RefleXion Medical
RefleXion Medical Salaries

RefleXion Medical's salary ranges from $125,370 in total compensation per year for a Hardware Engineer at the low-end to $170,850 for a Mechanical Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of RefleXion Medical. Last updated: 1/19/2025

Hardware Engineer
$125K
Mechanical Engineer
$171K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at RefleXion Medical is Mechanical Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $170,850. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at RefleXion Medical is $148,110.

