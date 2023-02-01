← Company Directory
Rec Room
Rec Room Salaries

Rec Room's salary ranges from $82,585 in total compensation per year for a Marketing at the low-end to $163,200 for a Data Scientist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Rec Room. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $120K
Data Scientist
$163K
Marketing
$82.6K
Product Designer
$142K
Project Manager
$98.2K
Technical Program Manager
$144K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Rec Room is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $163,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Rec Room is $131,104.

