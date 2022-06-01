← Company Directory
Raymour & Flanigan Furniture and Mattresses
    Raymour & Flanigan Furniture® is a family-owned business that believes our people are our greatest asset. Since our first store opened in 1946, we have maintained that if our team works together, anything is possible. It is thanks to the hard work and dedication of our more than 5,800 associates that Raymour & Flanigan is now the 6th largest conventional furniture and mattress retailer in the U.S., and the largest in the Northeast. Raymour & Flanigan is committed to the success of our team personally and professionally. That is why we are a certified Great Place to Work. Everyday our associates deliver exceptional customer service and total commitment to our customers in seven states across the Northeast at more than 118 locations.

    raymourflanigan.com
    Website
    1947
    Year Founded
    5,000
    # of Employees
    $1B-$10B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

