Having been immersed in product and production for over a decade, we've developed a deep respect for the people who make things. It goes from thread to fabric to dyed fabric to sewn shirts in southern California, then to Des Moines for printing. Our paper printing is handled by union labor on the north side of Des Moines, our glassware is made in the USA then printed in West Des Moines. You can learn more about the products on our Union Printed page.