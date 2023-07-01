RANK Software is a Toronto-based company that specializes in next-generation cyber security software. Their flagship product, Virtual Advisor to Security Analysts (VASA), uses machine learning to detect and respond to threats in real time. VASA works with any network and analyzes network traffic to identify known, insider, and unknown threats. It provides recommendations for action and integrates with frameworks like MITRE and Sigma. RANK Software's clients range from small businesses to large enterprises, and they are led by experienced executives from Amazon and BlackBerry. They are partnered with institutions like the Fields Institute and backed by VCs including Generation Ventures and GreenSky Capital. For more information, visit their website or check out their case study and content hub.