Quorum is public affairs software that helps you work smarter and move faster. Thousands of public affairs professionals use Quorum for their work in Congress, all 50 state legislatures, major U.S. cities, the European Union, and several additional countries. Founded in 2014, Quorum is headquartered in Washington, D.C. with an international office in Brussels. Quorum works with Fortune 500 companies, trade associations, advocacy groups, embassies, nonprofits, and government agencies including Coca-Cola, Walmart, General Motors, U.S. Travel Association, Human Rights Campaign, the United Nations Foundation, and the Air Force.