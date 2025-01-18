← Company Directory
Quora
  Salaries
  Software Engineer

  Machine Learning Engineer

Quora Machine Learning Engineer Salaries

The median Machine Learning Engineer compensation in United States package at Quora totals $220K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Quora's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
Quora
Machine Learning Engineer
San Francisco, CA
Total per year
$220K
Level
L3
Base
$145K
Stock (/yr)
$35K
Bonus
$40K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
0 Years
What are the career levels at Quora?

Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Quora, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

10 years post-termination exercise window.



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Machine Learning Engineer at Quora in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $730,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Quora for the Machine Learning Engineer role in United States is $180,000.

